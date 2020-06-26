Brighton Gives Balogun Permanent Transfer

Home Brighton Gives Balogun Permanent Transfer

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , SPORT, 0
Balogun Permanent Transfer

English premier league side, Brighton & Hove have officially announced that Nigeria national-teamer Leon Balogun has completed a permanent transfer to second-tier club Wigan Athletic.

The central defender has secured a transfer to the Latics until the end of the 2019-2020 season, specifically July 21, 2020, the date when they are due to face Fulham in their final game in the championship.

Balogun found playing opportunities limited at the seagulls, making 12 appearances across two seasons, and scoring once – a brilliant volley in a 3-1 win Vs Crystal palace in December 2018.

Balogun has played six matches for Wigan athletic, logging 455 minutes, but was not in the squad that beat Huddersfield town 2-0 last weekend.

YOU MAY ALSO READ Ahmed Musa joins Leicester camp in Austria

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account