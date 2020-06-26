Brighton Gives Balogun Permanent Transfer

English premier league side, Brighton & Hove have officially announced that Nigeria national-teamer Leon Balogun has completed a permanent transfer to second-tier club Wigan Athletic.

The central defender has secured a transfer to the Latics until the end of the 2019-2020 season, specifically July 21, 2020, the date when they are due to face Fulham in their final game in the championship.

Balogun found playing opportunities limited at the seagulls, making 12 appearances across two seasons, and scoring once – a brilliant volley in a 3-1 win Vs Crystal palace in December 2018.

Balogun has played six matches for Wigan athletic, logging 455 minutes, but was not in the squad that beat Huddersfield town 2-0 last weekend.

