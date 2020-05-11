Continued Closure of Churches, Bakare Faults Clerics:

Founder and senior pastor of citadel global community church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has faulted church leaders who criticize the government for closing churches and allow markets to operate, amidst Covid-19 lockdown

Churches, according to Bakare, should not criticize the government in this critical period, but assist it in effectively tackling the spread of the virus

Top church leaders, including bishop David Oyedepo and Chris Oyakhilome had criticised the presidency over the continued closure of churches for Covid-19 pandemic

Oyedepo argues that it is wrong for the government to close churches while allowing markets to operate, while Oyakhilome alleges that compensation was promised to some church leaders to agree to the closure of churches

Bakare on Sunday, says he expects mega-churches in the country to assist in the Anti-Covid-19 fighting by offering to government some of their facilities for use as temporary isolation centres

According to the pastor, his church had already offered its facility as an isolation centre

Bakare explains that government allows markets to operate skeletally while closing churches and mosques to prevent hunger since Covid-9 palliatives could not get to all people.

