Bagudu Faults World Bank Education Funding Benchmark

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State says it is difficult for any Nigeria’s State government to meet the global benchmark for funding the education sector.

According to the governor, the World Bank recommendations could not be met by state governments except richer states like Lagos.

Bagudu, speaking during the tenth anniversary of the Molipa Foundation floated by his wife, Aisha in Abuja, asked the Presidency to liaise with global bodies such as the United Nations and the World Bank to review their recommendation that between 15 per cent and 26 per cent of annual budget be voted to education sector.

The Governor suggested that performance of the education sector should be matched with the fund allocated to the education sector.

READ ALSO]Soyinka Warns Nigerians Against Another Civil War

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter