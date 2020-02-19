Babachir Seeks Scrapping Of State Govts

Former secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal, has called for the scrapping of the state government as a tier of government in Nigeria

The state governors, according to Babachir who was sacked for alleged official corruption, there will be only the federal and local government if he has his way in the constitutional amendment

Lawal, answering questions from newsmen in Abuja, says that states are no longer relevant, because the state governors, according to him, are parasites

He alleges that governors are taking the large Chunck of national resources and abusing it.

