Ayade Questions Delisting Of Cross River As Oil Producer

Governor Ben Ayade of cross river state has expressed concern over the delisting of the state as an oil producer

Ayade says he could not understand why cross river state is not credited with any oil well, while Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers states, as well as neighbouring Cameroun are recognized as oil producers

The governor spoke on the issue, while members of joint committees of the National Assembly on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) at the government house in Calabar

He says it is an assault on the principle of equity, for cross river state to be receiving below N2 billion monthly allocation from federation account, while a sister state is receiving N13 billion

Ayade told the committee to consider the plight of cross river communities when fine-tuning the bill, because they are mostly impacted by environmental degradation of oil exploration in Akpani oil field

The governor also told the committee that one of the oil wells credited to neighbouring states is located 36 kilometres to the cross government house in Calabar

