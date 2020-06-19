Awoniyi Dreams Super Eagles Invitation

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi is hopeful he can get to play for the super eagles as his career progresses.

The 22-year old on loan at Mainz, is yet to make the step into the senior national team having impressed at youth level.

He was part of the successful golden Eaglets team that won the 2013 under-17 world cup in the United Arab Emirates with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Isaac Success and Francis Uzoho now integrated into the senior team.

Awoniyi was also in the Flying Eagles team that lifted the 2015 African under-20 championship in Senegal.

Awoniyi told tribal football that it is every player’s dream to play for his national team, but says that Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of football talents everywhere.

Awoniyi admits he has not been in touch with Coach Gernor Rohr and will keep working hard to impress the German tactician.

