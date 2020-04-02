Australian Scientists Test Potential Covid 19 Vaccines

Home Australian Scientists Test Potential Covid 19 Vaccines

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Scientists in Australia have begun testing two potential coronavirus vaccines in “milestone” lab trials.

The vaccines, made by Oxford University and US company inovio pharmaceutical, have been cleared for animal testing by the world health organization.

Australia’s national science agency will assess if the vaccines work, and if they would be safe for humans.

There are several other vaccine developments occurring around the world at the moment at extraordinary speed.

But Australia’s commonwealth scientific and industrial research organisation (CSIRO) says its tests will be the first comprehensive pre-clinical trials of the vaccines to use an animal model.

 

READ ALSO]Ipman Refuses To Comply With New Petrol Price

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
April 2020
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account