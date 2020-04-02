Australian Scientists Test Potential Covid 19 Vaccines

Scientists in Australia have begun testing two potential coronavirus vaccines in “milestone” lab trials.

The vaccines, made by Oxford University and US company inovio pharmaceutical, have been cleared for animal testing by the world health organization.

Australia’s national science agency will assess if the vaccines work, and if they would be safe for humans.

There are several other vaccine developments occurring around the world at the moment at extraordinary speed.

But Australia’s commonwealth scientific and industrial research organisation (CSIRO) says its tests will be the first comprehensive pre-clinical trials of the vaccines to use an animal model.

