AU Initiates Moves to Produce Africa’s Covid-19 Vaccine

The African Union Commission has launched a consortium for Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials aimed at securing more than 10 trials as early as possible.

The new consortium will be headed by the Africa centres for disease control and prevention.

It will bring together global vaccine developers, funders, and African organisations that facilitate clinical trials to ensure that sufficient data on the effects of vaccine candidates on the African population is generated.

This will enable vaccines to be confidently rolled out in Africa once approved.

The au commission says rolling out a vaccine in Africa is key to “limiting transmission, preventing deaths and laying the foundation for socio-economic recovery that should bring Africa’s integration agenda back on track”.

South Africa and Egypt are already running human trials for a potential vaccine.

