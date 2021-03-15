Asuu Threatens Fresh Lecturers Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned that it may call out lecturers in public universities to resume their suspended strike

The union accuses federal government of reneging on the December 24, 2020 agreement signed to end the prolonged lecturers strike

Chairman of ASUU unit at the university of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwale, says that government is withholding ten month salaries of some of the lecturers, while those employed in February 2021, have not been paid

At the University of Ibadan, he explains that over 100 lecturers are still being owed between two months and ten month salaries Apart from the unpaid salaries, Akinwale says that check off dues deducted from salaries of lecturers have not been remitted to ASUU

