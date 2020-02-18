ASUU Opposes New Law To Curb Sexual Harassment In Varsities

Home ASUU Opposes New Law To Curb Sexual Harassment In Varsities

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has objected to ongoing moves by the national assembly to formulate a new law to address the rising cases of sexual harassment of students in Nigeria’s universities

The union regards the sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions prohibition bill now before the senate as discriminatory against the university lecturers

ASUU president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, speaking at a senate; public hearing on the bill at the national assembly in Abuja, also says the universities have the autonomy to handle such issues

He asks the senate to review the existing act of 2015 to address the fresh challenges on the sexual harassment menace, instead of enacting a new law to deal with the issue on the university campuses.

 

READ ALSO]20m Nigerians Battling With Kidney Problems-Nephrologists

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account