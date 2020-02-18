ASUU Opposes New Law To Curb Sexual Harassment In Varsities

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has objected to ongoing moves by the national assembly to formulate a new law to address the rising cases of sexual harassment of students in Nigeria’s universities

The union regards the sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions prohibition bill now before the senate as discriminatory against the university lecturers

ASUU president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, speaking at a senate; public hearing on the bill at the national assembly in Abuja, also says the universities have the autonomy to handle such issues

He asks the senate to review the existing act of 2015 to address the fresh challenges on the sexual harassment menace, instead of enacting a new law to deal with the issue on the university campuses.

