ASUU Faults Varsities’ Lecturers Recruitment Process

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has faulted the system of recruiting lecturers into public universities in Nigeria.

ASUU president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, in an interview said some of the lecturers were not qualified to teach in universities.

Such category of lecturers, according to asuu, entered the federal university system due to political interference.

ASUU president explained that such lecturers have done a lot of damage to the Univeristy system.

To flush such lecturers out of the university system, Ogunyemi asked the federal government to enter into negotiations with ASUU to introduce a new package of agreement.

 

