Assembly Considers Bill Seeking To Reform Burial Rites Of Ogun Obas

Ogun State house of assembly is considering a bill that may allow traditional rulers in the state, to determine the mode of their installation and burial

The bill seeking a review of the Ogun State traditional rulers, installation and burial rites passed the second reading during the Tuesday plenary the house

The bill sponsored by Akeem Balogun, was seconded by Akeem Amosun

In the lead debate, Balogun says the bill seeks to provide fundamental rights of traditional rulers to decide on the mode of their installation and burial, according to their religious beliefs

Balogun explains that it is time to end what he calls an archaic practice and embrace modernity and realities

Another lawmaker, Oludaisi Elemide, says the bill if passed will redefine the traditional system and ends what he terms an act of cannibalism which was inherited from dark ages

The lawmakers agreed that each of the traditional rulers in the state should be allowed to choose how he will be buried in line with his religious beliefs

The bill, according to them, will make the traditional stool more attractive to the positive minded people of high pedigree who could facilitate development of their communities

In his contribution, the speaker of the house, Olakunle Oluomo, says that everybody, especially traditional rulers should be subjected to any form of inhuman and degrading acts

He referred the bill to the house committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs for further legislative action

Meanwhile, Ogun State house of assembly has passed a bill establishing the Ogun State security network agency and the Amotekun corps.

The agency and corps were set up to fight kidnappers, ritualists , armed robbers and other criminals in the state.

As a community security outfit, personnel of the Amotekun corps are expected to carry arms, and assist police and other security agencies with intelligence to rid the state of criminals.

The assembly passed the bill following the adoption of the report of a committee on security and strategy presented to the house plenary by the majority leader, Sherif Yusuf.

Yusuf also moved the motion for the passage of the bill, supported by the deputy minority leader, Musefiu Lamidi.

Last week, south west conference of speakers of houses of assembly approved the suggestions of major stakeholders during the public hearings conducted by houses of assembly in the region’s six states.

The house on Tuesday also approves a commissioner nominee of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The new commissioner is Adetokunbo Dairo…

