Arsenal To Dish Out 25m Euro For Emmanuel Dennis

Arsenal will have to fork out €25 million to attain the services of Emmanuel Dennis, according to Voerbal Belgie

The club Brugge forward has emerged as a subject of interest from premier league clubs, including wolves and the gunners, who are desperate to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, the Belgian champions are not willing to offload their star striker for cheap, demanding a whopping €25 million although they initially signed him for just €1.3 million back in 2017.

During his ongoing three year spell at club Brugge, he has netted only 28 goals in 103 competitive games while winning two caps for the national team.

