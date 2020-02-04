Army Set For Fresh Recruitment, New Equipment

Nigerian army is to embark on immediate recruitment of more personnel to cope with the rising security challenges, including anti insurgency operations in the north east region

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announces this while receiving northern clergymen under the auspices of the Arewa Pastors Forum for peace at the presidential villa, Abuja

Armed forces, according to him, now requires more personnel on ground

Apart from planned recruitment of more Troops, Osinbajo says more equipment will be acquired for the armed forces, as well as surveillance equipment such as drones and other electronic devices

He explains that the decision was taken at the last Thursday’s meeting of the National Security Council presided over by president Buhari

The meeting, according to Osinbajo also discuss how to liase with local vigilante and civilian joint task force to cope with the worsening security situation.

 

