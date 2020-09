One of the army commanders at the battlefront in the northeast region, has been killed in an ambush by Boko haram fighters in Borno state

The late officer, Colonel Dahiru Bako, who commanded sector two of the operation Lafiya dole, was killed on Sunday at 10 am

Army division seven acting spokesman, Ado Isa, confirms the incident in a statement

He says that the late colonel ran into the ambush while leading a patrol to clear pockets of Boko haram fighters from Sabon Gari-Wajuroko, near Damborou

