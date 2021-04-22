Armed Bandits Raid Another Army Camp In Niger

Armed bandits have attacked another army camp in Niger State
The camp, located at Zazzaga in Munya local government area, came under attack on Tuesday night
The bandits who came in large number, exchanged gunfire with troops for more than two hours
The troops inflicted casualties on the invading bandits, who set Military vehicles on fire
Three weeks ago, bandits killed five soldiers and a mobile police officer at a military base at Allawa and Bassa in Shiroro local government area of the state.
