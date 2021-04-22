Armed Bandits Raid Another Army Camp In Niger

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , CRIME, NEWS, Security, 0

Armed bandits have attacked another army camp in Niger State

The camp, located at Zazzaga in Munya local government area, came under attack on Tuesday night

The bandits who came in large number, exchanged gunfire with troops for more than two hours

The troops inflicted casualties on the invading bandits, who set Military vehicles on fire

Three weeks ago, bandits killed five soldiers and a mobile police officer at a military base at Allawa and Bassa in Shiroro local government area of the state.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Armed Bandits Attack Villages In Kaduna And Katsina, Leave Several Dead

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

April 2021
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account