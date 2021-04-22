Armed Bandits Raid Another Army Camp In Niger

Armed bandits have attacked another army camp in Niger State

The camp, located at Zazzaga in Munya local government area, came under attack on Tuesday night

The bandits who came in large number, exchanged gunfire with troops for more than two hours

The troops inflicted casualties on the invading bandits, who set Military vehicles on fire

Three weeks ago, bandits killed five soldiers and a mobile police officer at a military base at Allawa and Bassa in Shiroro local government area of the state.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Armed Bandits Attack Villages In Kaduna And Katsina, Leave Several Dead

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter