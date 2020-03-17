Appeal Court Reinstate Oshiomhole As APC National Chairman

Appeal court has reinstated Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of APC

The appellate court’s three member panel of judges on Monday evening, orders the stoppage of the execution of an order of an Abuja High Court, which directed Oshiomhole to step aside as the party’s national chairman

The court issues the order while ruling on an expert application filed by Oshiomhole, to stop the execution of the last march 4 judgement of an Abuja High Court

The appellate court panel, headed by Justice Abubakar Yahaya also restrains the police and department of security service, from executing the judgement of an Abuja high court, which removed Oshiomhole as APC national Chairman

Justice Yahaya in the judgement, asks politicians to stop involving courts in their internal affairs

Hours before the judgement, President Buhari and APC state governors had met at the presidential villa, Abuja, and agreed to suspend indefinitely a meeting of the national executive council, earlier scheduled for today

Earlier, another Abuja high court had granted an interim order for APC acting national secretary, Victor Giadom to act as the party’s national chairman

Justice s Balue ruling in an expert application, orders that Giadom should preside over today’s meeting of the APC national executive council

The judge adjourned further hearing till Friday

Meanwhile, Adams Oshiomhole asserting himself as the APC national chairman, after the appeal court’s judgement, has summoned a meeting of the party’s national working committee

The meeting is scheduled to hold today at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja

But APC national vice chairman, Mustapha Salihu, who instituted an expert application, in which Abuja high court ruled that giadom should act as national chairman, is still undecided over today’s meeting

Salihu told newsmen in Abuja on Monday night that he was yet to be served with the appeal court’s order reinstating Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

READ ALSO]Woman Docked For Attempting To Escape From Police Cell

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter