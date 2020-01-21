Apex Court Upholds Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, Bauchi Governors’ Election

Supreme Court has upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the winner of the Kano State march 9 2019 governorship poll.

The election of Ganduje, who was the APC candidate in the poll, was upheld in an unanimous judgement by a seven member panel of the apex court.

In another ruling, the court also upheld the election of Aminu Tambuwal of PDP as being validly elected as Sokoto State Governor in the March 2019 governorship poll.

Also, the apex court Okayed the election of Governor Simeon Lalong as the plateau state Governor.

Also validated is the election of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State..

 

