APC has been declared the winner of the senatorial bye polls conducted last Saturday in Lagos and Imo states by the independent national electoral commission (INEC)

Tokunbo Abiru of APC was declared winner of the Lagos east senatorial poll, scoring 89,204 votes against 11,287 obtained by his closest rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi of PDP

In Imo state, INEC declared APC as the winner of the Imo North Senatorial District, but did not name the candidate

INEC’S state resident electoral commissioner, Professor Francis Ezeonu, told newsmen that the conflicting judgements obtained by APC candidates, Ifeanyi Ararume and Frank Ibezim laying claim to the party’s ticket

Also, APC won the Katsina State House of Assembly bye poll, with its candidate, Doctor Ibrahim Kurami obtaining 20,446 votes to defeat his PDP rival, Alhaji Aminu Magaji who got 11,356 votes Another APC candidate, Bala Lukohi was declared winner of bye poll into state constituency of Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the PDP won the Cross River North Senatorial Bye boll, with its candidate, Doctor Stephen Odey credited with 129,207 votes against 19,165 collected by his closest rival, Joe Agi of APC

In Zamfara State, INEC declared the House of Representatives bye poll in Bakura Federal Constituency inconclusive, following the cancellation of results in five polling units which have a total of 11,429 votes Before the cancellation of the results, the PDP candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Tudu had obtained 18,645 votes, against Bello Ganji who obtained 16,464 votes

