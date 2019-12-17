APC Reinstates Amosun, Okorocha, Akeredolu, Others

The APC has reinstated Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and other top leaders who were suspended for anti-party activities, before and during the 2019 polls.

The APC national working committee also lifted its suspension on Former Governor Rochs Okorocha, and Former Governor Rotimi Akerredolu.

Others are Osita Okechukwu and a former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

The party in a statement says the decision is taken in line with its deliberate policy of fairness and actions to promote harmony within the APC.

It expects those benefiting from the suspension will seize the opportunity to fully reconcile with their APC wards, local government area and states structures.

The APC also says it hope they will take steps to reconcile with groups, individuals and those important in the party to ensure a lasting solution to the conflicts existing in their respective States.

