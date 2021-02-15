APC Pulls Out Of Sokoto LG Poll

The APC has pulled out of the forthcoming local government poll in Sokoto State
The party alleges that the state independent electoral commission which is to conduct the poll is partisan
The state APC chairman, Isa Acida, addressing a news conference in Sokoto, alleges that some members of the electoral agency are card carrying members of the ruling PDP
Adida also alleges that the electoral body had refused to follow due process in the procedure leading to the forthcoming poll
