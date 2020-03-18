APC NWC Meets, Lifts Suspension On Two Members

The APC national working committee has lifted its suspension of two of its top members.

They are the deputy national chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaib and national vice chairman (North East) Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Adams Oshiomhole announced the decision after a meeting of the committee which he presided over as the national chairman, following his reinstatement by an appeal court.

He says their suspension is in the spirit of reconciliation.

Oshiomhole arriving his office, which had been under lock since an Abuja high court ordered him to step aside, ahead of the meeting told newsmen there is no crisis in APC.

Oshiomhole seeks reconciliation with members of the committee opposed to him, saying the recent crisis is expected in a democratic setting.

He promises to reconcile his style with those of other members in the committee, insisting that there is no division in the committee.

The APC national chairman says he is mindful that he is not the best party chairman in the world, but says that those who fault his style will not doubt his sincerity.

Oshiomhole convened the meeting after an appeal court reinstated him as the national chairman, revoking the March 4 judgement of an Abuja high court which ordered him to step aside.

The meeting of the national executive council earlier convened by members of national working committee opposed to Oshiomhole, had been postponed indefinitely, after a meeting of President Buhari with the APC state governors on Monday.

