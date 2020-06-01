Tinubu, APC Govs Meet over Edo Crisis, Ahead Of Primaries

Tinubu, APC Govs Meet over Edo Crisis, Ahead Of Primaries

edo crisis

APC national leader, Asiwaju bola Tinubu and eight of APC state governors have met to discuss how to end the party’s leadership in Edo state, ahead of the APC governorship primaries

Tinubu met with the governors at a meeting hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu at the Lagos State house, marina in Lagos metropolis

The Edo state chapter of the party had been sharply divided into factions, headed by apc national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is seeking a second term in office

Governors in attendance at the meeting, apart from Sanwo Olu were the APC Governors forum chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Sani Beelo of Niger, and Muhammadu abubakar of jigawa state

Others are Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Sources close to the meeting says issues discussed include the possibility of automatic ticket for Obaseki in the Edo State governorship poll, and the mode of primaries for the state APC governorship primaries.

