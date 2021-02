The APC has extended the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise till March 31

The exercise is originally scheduled to end on February 23

APC director of organization, Professor Al-Mustapha Medanar, says the extension is due to the demands across the country to accommodate more prospective members

He also says that disbursement of additional registration material nationwide has begun

YOU CAN ALSO READ: APC Pulls Out Of Sokoto LG Poll

