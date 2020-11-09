APC Caretaker Committee Says Its Priority Is Reconciliation, Not Convention

The APC national caretaker committee says it is not in a hurry to conduct the national convention for the election of a new national working committee to run the party

A group of APC chieftains had accused the committee of attempting to elongate its tenure by refusing to initiate the process for convening the national convention

One of the chieftains, Senator Kabiru Marafa, during the weekend asks the caretaker committee to either conduct the national convention or quit

But the caretaker committee in a statement by its deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, says the atmosphere within the APC is not conducive for holding a national convention, for now, The focus of the committee for now, according to Nabena is the ongoing reconciliation of member’s across the state, to avoid going into convention with a divided leadership of the party.

