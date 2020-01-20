Anxiety Over Fresh Pipeline Explosion In Lagos

Anxiety Over Fresh Pipeline Explosion In Lagos

Residents of Awori and pipeline communities at Ile Epo Axis of Abule Egba on the outskirt of Lagos, now live in fear, following the fresh explosion from NNPC pipeline in the area.

Three people, including a child, died from the massive fire outbreak from the vandalized oil pipeline on Sunday night.

Eleven trucks and seven houses were also lost to the fire from the vandalized pipeline which raged overnight.

Several residents in the area had fled their homes to seek shelter elsewhere.

Director general of Lagos State emergency management agency, Doctor Femi Oke Osanyintolu told newsmen on Monday Morning, that fire fighters are battling to put out the fire.

 

