There is growing anxiety in Ogun state as its number of confirmed covid-19 cases continues to rise, amidst further relaxation of the lockdown of the state

Since the new phase of the lockdown started last Monday, there has been a rise in the violation of covid-19 protocol, such as social distancing, and the compulsory wearing of face mask

On Sunday, Ogun state shot its way to the fourth position, on the list of states with the highest number of single-day infections, with 14 fresh cases

This has increased the total confirmed cases in the state to 350

A top government official told Rockcity Fm that the figure is expected to further rise as the ongoing testing is intensified

According to the official, there is a backlog of samples awaiting covid-19 tests, which could raise the number of confirmed cases in the state to a scary level

As at last Saturday, 138 covid-19 patients were receiving treatment at isolation centres across the state

So far, 186 of the cases had been discharged after successful treatment, while 12 had died

Meanwhile, Ogun state government has earmarked 20 of its primary healthcare centres across the state, for use for the proposed community-based handling of covid-19 cases

Health commissioner, doctor Tomi Coker, who made this known, says the identified primary healthcare centres, will be responsible for collecting samples of suspected covid-19 cases at the community level

Coker, speaking while receiving a team of the presidential covid-19 task force during its visit to Ogun State, says the implementation of the community-based treatment of covid-19 cases

She lists the challenges facing the implementation as, including incinerators for proper disposal of medical wastes, as well as, ambulances to move collected swab samples and covid-19 patients in case of severity of their cases

The commissioner also expresses concern over a sharp drop in the family planning and ante-natal visits in the state’s public hospitals due to covid-19 lockdown

She says this could increase childbirth or complications from unwanted pregnancies and an increase in maternal and infant mortality.

