Another Varsity Student Raped, Killed

An 18-year-old 100 level female student of federal college of animal health production, Ibadan, has been raped and murdered by a group of people in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The raping and killing of the student, miss Bello Barakat, occurred last Monday behind her family home at Akinyele axis of the city.

The tragic incident is coming days after another 100 level female student of the University of Benin, Vera Omozuwa, was raped and murdered while reading in a church in Benin City.

Barakat’s father found the body of her daughter at the back of their home in a pool of blood, and an examination of the body shows that the student was raped before she was killed.

