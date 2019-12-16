Another OAU Top Lecturer Dies, Third In Past Ten Days

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, has lost another top lecturer.

The lecturer is Doctor Vitoria Adeniyi, who heads the dramatic department of the institution.

She will be the third senior lecturer in the university to die in the past ten days.

The lecturer who did not display any form of sickness, according to sources, slumped on Sunday morning at her residence on the campus.

The university spokesman, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirming the Incident, says she directed play staged on Saturday for the 2019 convocation of the institution.

Two days earlier, chairman of the medical advisory committee of the University’s Teaching Hospital, Professor Jerome Elusiyan, was shot dead by suspected armed robbers while travelling between Benin City and Ekpoma in Edo State.

Earlier on December 7, a senior lecturer in the department of physical and health education, Professor Nicholas Igbokwe died in his office.

