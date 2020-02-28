Another Man Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

Another man has jumped into the lagoon from the third mainland bridge in Lagos metropolis.

The incident occurred ten days after another man jumped from the bridge into the lagoon.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday when a man boarded an Uber cab at Igando for Lagos and compel the driver to pass through the third mainland bridge.

The driver who became suspicious drove him close to a spot on the bridge where operatives of rapid response squad were standing.

He disembarked from the cab to report his suspicion to the police, while leaving the passenger in the cab.

The man suddenly disembarked the cab in the absence of the driver and jumped into the lagoon.

Fortunately, the man landed on top of floating log of woods under the bridge, and was rescued injured, and taken to Lagos university teaching hospital for treatment.

In the past months, scores of people have jumped into the lagoon.

Only a few of them were rescued

