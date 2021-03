Ogun State recorded the death of another Covid 19 patient on Tuesday, according to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

This has raised to 47, the number of people who died from the virus in the state so far

The lone Covid 19 death in the state is among eight recorded nationwide on Tuesday

Four of the eight new deaths are from Cross River, and three in Abuja So far, Nigeria’s death toll from the virus is 1,923

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Covid 19 Infection Drops To 869 On Wednesday

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter