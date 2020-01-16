Elders forum of Yoruba council of elders has described as provocative, the declaration by justice minister, Abubakar Malami that the south west joint security outfit ‘Amotekun’ is illegal

The forum asks President Muhammadu Buhari to call the minister to order

The minister last Tuesday had described ‘Amotekun’ as an illegal outfit, warning that law will be invoked against those who participated or associated themselves with the security outfit

But retired colonel s. Ade Agbede speaking on behalf of the elder’s forum in Ibadan explains that ‘Amotekun’ is a child of necessity

Amotekun, according to him is legal, and will operate within the ambit of the law, adding that it will co-operate with the relevant security agencies in the defence of the south west region

Also, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that justice minister, lacks the constitutional powers to declare the south west joint security outfit, Amotekun, and illegal.

The governor says he still regards the statement credited to the minister as a social media stuff.

Makinde spoke on the issue while addressing newsmen after a closed door meeting with former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta.

The governor explained that there was still no communication to the south west governors from the office of the minister on the reported ban of Amotekun.

He faulted the claims by the minister that the security outfit was established to duplicate the duties of the security agencies.

Amotekun, according to him, is set up to provide a secured environment in the south west region.

