Amotekun: Kogi Says It Is Similar To Its Vigilante Outfit

Kogi State government says the South West joint security outfit ‘operation Amotekun’ is similar to its existing vigilance outfit

The state government even says that its vigilante outfit is more advanced than the operation Amotekun

Special adviser to the state governor on security, retired navy commander Jerry Omodara, who gives this indication on a radio programme in Lokoja, says that operation Amotekun will triggers the influx of criminal elements into the state.

Omodara says the state’s vigilante outfit will be further strengthened to cope with the anticipated influx of criminal elements escaping from the operation Amotekun

Meanwhile, police affairs minister, Maigari Dingyadi has said that South West governors have good intention in establishing the operation Amotekun.

The minister, however, says that some people are nursing fears that it is a regional security force.

Dangiyadi speaking in an interview with newsmen in Sokoto,says that security is the exclusive responsibilities of the federal government that should be supported by state governments.

On operation Amotekun, the minister explains it will be unconstitutional if it differs from rendering support like other state government security outfits to federal government on security matters.

Such infraction, the minister warns will not be condoned.

The minister, however advises against labeling the ‘Operation Amotekun’ as a regional security force, saying it is part of support of the South West governors to Federal Government to secure the country.

