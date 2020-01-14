Amotekun: Ebonyi Says It Is Copied From South East

Ebonyi State Government has laid claim to the concept of the south west joint security outfit nicknamed ‘Amotekun’ which took off last week in the region.

The idea behind the south west outfit, according to the state government is that of retired General Obi Umahi, who is coordinating the proposed South East joint security outfit.

The state internal security and border peace commissioner, Stanley Emegha made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital.

The commissioner says that Amotekun was copied from a concept that Ebonyi State government had adopted to end insecurity in the state.

He says that the proposed South East joint security outfit which general Umahi is midwifing will be unveiled later this month.

