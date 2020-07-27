American Diplomats Quit Consulate, Amidst Row with China

American Diplomats Quit Consulate

American diplomatic staff have left their consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu, after a 72-hour deadline expired, amidst growing diplomatic row with china.

China ordered the closure in response to the US closing the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, last week.

Before Monday’s deadline, staff were seen leaving the building, a plaque was removed, and a US flag was lowered.

China’s foreign ministry said Chinese staff entered the building after the deadline and “took over”.

A US state department spokesperson said us is disappointed by the decision and will strive to continue its outreach to the people in this important region through our other posts in china

