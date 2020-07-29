Amaechi Cautions National Assembly on Probe of Foreign Loans Pact

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , GOVERNANCE, POLITICS, 0

Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has cautioned the national assembly against scaring away foreign creditors from Nigeria, with their endless investigations of foreign loan agreements

The investigations, according to him, could abort the ongoing loan agreements for infrastructural projects in Nigeria

Amaechi spoke on the issue while appearing before the treaties, protocols and agreements of the House of Representatives probing foreign loan agreements entered into by Nigeria

The minister explains that such investigations could lead to withdrawal of such loan facilities, especially the ongoing Chinese loan agreements negotiation for the completion of Ibadan-Kano rail project

He urges the committee to shift the ongoing investigations on the rail projects loan until the loan facility is completed

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
SMTWTFS
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account