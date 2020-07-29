Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has cautioned the national assembly against scaring away foreign creditors from Nigeria, with their endless investigations of foreign loan agreements

The investigations, according to him, could abort the ongoing loan agreements for infrastructural projects in Nigeria

Amaechi spoke on the issue while appearing before the treaties, protocols and agreements of the House of Representatives probing foreign loan agreements entered into by Nigeria

The minister explains that such investigations could lead to withdrawal of such loan facilities, especially the ongoing Chinese loan agreements negotiation for the completion of Ibadan-Kano rail project

He urges the committee to shift the ongoing investigations on the rail projects loan until the loan facility is completed

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter