‘All My Life I’ve Put People Before Me, It’s Time To Live My Life’ – Davido Says As He Changes His Phone Number

Davido

Davido says after his DMW artiste, Peruzzi, found himself in serious trouble as old tweets in which he declared himself a rapist and also supported rape, surfaced online. The singer who made the announcement via his Instagram account said he had to do ‘some cleansing’ in order to start living his life and taking care of himself

If u can’t reach me don’t reach me! I’ll contact u!! All my life I’ve put people before me… I think it’s time to actually live my life and take care of myself. I’ve changed my number! I need some cleaning to do. Love y’all.

