Algeria Emerges As Second Africa’s Nation To Confirm Coronavirus

Algeria has emerged as the second country in Africa to record confirmed case of coronavirus

The Algerian health minister, Abdel Rahman Ben Bouzid confirmed the country’s first case of the coronavirus in an announcement on state-owned ENTV on Tuesday evening.

The minister explains that the patient is an Italian man who arrived in the country on 17 February

The patient has been placed in isolation.

Egypt was the first to report a confirmed case of the disease but later announced that the patient had been declared clear of the infection and was on the way to recovery.

 

