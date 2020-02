Latvian top-flight club, FK Ventspils have announced the signing of 2013 fifa under 17 world cup-winning goalkeeper, Dele Alampasu on undisclosed terms.

Alampasu’s contract with FK Ventspils is for three seasons, keeping him at the club until December 2022, and has asked for the number 12 jersey.

The 23-year-old Alampasu could make his competitive debut for Ventspils when they face Rīgas Fs in their league opener on March

READ ALSO]Lookman Ready for Nigeria

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter