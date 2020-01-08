The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has endorsed the South West security outfit, ‘Amotekun, scheduled to kick off today

The paramount ruler gives his approval of the joint south west security outfit, while receiving the assistant Inspector General of police for zone two, Ahmed Ilyasu, at his Ake palace in Abeokuta

The security outfit, according to the Alake, requires the support of people in the region to assist the police in effectively tackle the security challenges facing the country

The A-IG speaking also endorsed the security outfit, saying it is the best way to mobilize community to assist in ridding their areas of crimes

Ilyasu explains that the zone two command will flush out criminal elements from Ogun and Lagos States.

READ ALSO]Ogun Assembly Reads Riot Act To LG Caretaker Committees

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter