Akande Heads Reconstitutes APC National Reconciliation Panel

The APC has reconstituted its national reconciliation committee to engage in reconciliation of aggrieved party members nationwide

The APC interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, is appointed to head the new committee, replacing the senate president, Ahmed Lawan

The Lawan committee was reconstituted, following the protests by the EDO State APC faction led by Governor Godwin Obaseki on the constitution of its membership

The party’s national spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, who announces the new committee, names other members as governors of Niger and Osun States

Others are the senate leader, the deputy speaker of the house of repre3sentatives, as well as Former Governors Tanko Almakura and Kashim Shetimma and the environment minister

Issa Lonilu explains that the new committee to be inaugurated February 11, was set up, following intervention of President Buhari and other APC leaders.

