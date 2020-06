Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has died at the age of seventy.

He died of Covid-19 related health conditions on Thursday afternoon at the first cardiologist hospital in Lagos.

Until his death, Ajimobi was the acting national chairman of APC, after Adams Oshiomhole stepped aside, following a court order.

Because of his health conditions, Ajimobi could not discharge his duty as head of the APC national working committee which was factionalized before its dissolution on Thursday.

