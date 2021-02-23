Air force Aircraft Crashes In Abuja, Kills All Eight Officers Aboard

An air force beech craft king Air 350I Aircraft has crashed in Abuja

Seven persons, including two crew members in the aircraft died in the Sunday morning crash

The aircraft crashed fifteen minutes after departing Abuja airport for Minna

Spokesman of Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola confirmed that seven passengers in the aircraft died in the crash

According to him, the aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja airport, after reporting engine failure on a flight to Minna

He says that the chief of air staff, Air Vice Marshall I Amao, had ordered an investigations into the crash

The aircraft is one of two of its type in the fleet of the Air force used for intelligence gathering and reconnaissance.

