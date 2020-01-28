AGF Directive:Ogun Insists On LG Caretaker Committees

Home AGF Directive:Ogun Insists On LG Caretaker Committees

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Ogun Leads Other 35 States In Mineral Production

Ogun state government says it will not dissolve the caretaker committees of the 20 local governments in the state as directed by the attorney general of the federation.

The attorney general, Abubakar Malami, in a letter to Governor Seyi Makinde, ordered all the state governments using caretaker committees to run their local governments to dissolve them.

Malami asked such governors to replace the caretaker committees, which he described as illegal, and replace them with validly elected chairmen and councillors.

Ogun state local government and chieftancy affairs commissioner, Afolabi Afuape, speaking to Rockcity Fm in Abeokuta, said the state government had not violated any law because it did not remove elected councils officials like what happened in Oyo State.

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde sacked the elected council officials before expiration of their tenure in office, and replaced them with caretaker committees.

The commissioner explained that the transition committees set up by the Abiodun administration to run the councils in the state aims at filling the vacuum created by the expiration of tenure of the elected council’s officials last October.

The state government, according to Afuape, acted in compliance with the section 40 of the state local government law in constituting the transition committees to run the councils pending the conduct of fresh polls into the local governments.

 

 

READ ALSO]Ogun Worried Over Farming And Permanent Structures In Forest Reserve

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account