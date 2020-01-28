Ogun state government says it will not dissolve the caretaker committees of the 20 local governments in the state as directed by the attorney general of the federation.

The attorney general, Abubakar Malami, in a letter to Governor Seyi Makinde, ordered all the state governments using caretaker committees to run their local governments to dissolve them.

Malami asked such governors to replace the caretaker committees, which he described as illegal, and replace them with validly elected chairmen and councillors.

Ogun state local government and chieftancy affairs commissioner, Afolabi Afuape, speaking to Rockcity Fm in Abeokuta, said the state government had not violated any law because it did not remove elected councils officials like what happened in Oyo State.

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde sacked the elected council officials before expiration of their tenure in office, and replaced them with caretaker committees.

The commissioner explained that the transition committees set up by the Abiodun administration to run the councils in the state aims at filling the vacuum created by the expiration of tenure of the elected council’s officials last October.

The state government, according to Afuape, acted in compliance with the section 40 of the state local government law in constituting the transition committees to run the councils pending the conduct of fresh polls into the local governments.

