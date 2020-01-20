Africa’s Richest Woman Ripped Off Angola, According To Documents

Leaked documents have revealed how Africa’s richest woman made her fortune through exploiting her own country, and corruption.

Isabel Dos Santos got access to lucrative deals involving land, oil, diamonds and telecoms when her father was President of Angola

The documents show how she and her husband were allowed to buy valuable state assets in a series of suspicious deals.

Ms Dos Santos says the allegations against her are entirely false and that there is a politically motivated witch-hunt by the Angolan Government.

The former president’s daughter has made the UK her home and owns expensive properties in Central London.

She is already under criminal investigation by the authorities in Angola for corruption and her assets in the country have been frozen.

Now BBC panorama has been given access to more than 700,000 leaked documents about the billionaire’s business empire.

They’ve been investigated by 37 media organisations including the guardian and Portugal’s expresso newspaper.

READ ALSO]China Reports New Cases Of Strange Virus

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter