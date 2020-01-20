Africa’s Richest Woman Ripped Off Angola, According To Documents

Home Africa’s Richest Woman Ripped Off Angola, According To Documents

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Africa’s Richest Woman Ripped Off Angola, According To Documents

Leaked documents have revealed how Africa’s richest woman made her fortune through exploiting her own country, and corruption.

Isabel Dos Santos got access to lucrative deals involving land, oil, diamonds and telecoms when her father was President of Angola

The documents show how she and her husband were allowed to buy valuable state assets in a series of suspicious deals.

Ms Dos Santos says the allegations against her are entirely false and that there is a politically motivated witch-hunt by the Angolan Government.

The former president’s daughter has made the UK her home and owns expensive properties in Central London.

She is already under criminal investigation by the authorities in Angola for corruption and her assets in the country have been frozen.

Now BBC panorama has been given access to more than 700,000 leaked documents about the billionaire’s business empire.

They’ve been investigated by 37 media organisations including the guardian and Portugal’s expresso newspaper.

 

READ ALSO]China Reports New Cases Of Strange Virus

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account