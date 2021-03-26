AFDB Team In Ogun For Proposed Agro Industrial Processing Project

A team from the African Development Bank (AFDB) is in Ogun State, to pave the way for the banks proposed special agro-industrial processing zone, to be sited in the state
The environmental and social assessment team of the bank during its two day appraisal visit, will inspect the proposed zone for the project
The team led by AFDB Chief Environmental and Social Compliance Officer, Doctor Bakia Mbianyor, will also interact with Ogun State agro industrial processing zone team During the visit, the AFDB team will also meet with local communities that will host the project, as well as visiting where the hubs, farmland and infrastructure will be sited
