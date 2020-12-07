AFCON Under-20: Nigeria Draw Ivory Coast 1-1

Nigeria began their quest to qualify for the 2021 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations by playing out a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast in Porto-Novo on Sunday

With John Amah unavailable for selection due to injury, Nigeria opted for Kolawale Oladipo in goal with Mike Zaruma, Moses Solomon, Isaiah Ejeh and Christopher Nwaeze starting at the back.

The Flying Eagles had a good first half but were not clinical enough to break the deadlock as Olawale and Chris Nwaeze both missed gilt-edged chances.

Just past the hour mark, the Ivory Coast goalkeeper could not prevent Nwaeze from opening the scoring as he headed home from an Ubani free-kick.

The Flying Eagles could not hang on to their 1-0 lead as Ivory Coast equalised in the first minute of stoppage time. Nigeria will battle Ghana in their second and final group B match of the Wafu-Ufoa Zone B qualifiers on Wednesday

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Chukwueze Rated As Nigeria’s Best Footballer After Mikel

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter