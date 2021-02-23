Adire Textile Factory To Spring Up In Ile Ife

Ile Ife in Osun State is to host an Adire textile factory

The project is being promoted by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the founder of African fashion week London and Nigeria, Princess Ronke Adetunji

The project is to be launched during the yearly Aje festival taking place in Ile Ife on February 22, 2021

Adetunji addressing newsmen also said that a new cultural centre is to be constructed on 30,000 square miles of land in the ancient town According to her, the proposed cultural centre will be a repository for arts and crafts found in Africa

