Adeboye Speaks On Covid-19

General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has predicted that covid-19 will soon subsides

He, however, says the virus will not be wiped out, as being predicted by some prophets, including one of them who said that seven day rainfall will completely remove it

Adeboye addressing members of the church in a live broadcast, recalls that one of his 2020 predictions was that the world will experience a compulsory holiday

He says that is why he asks members of his church to embark on a fifty day fasting which ended recently

The virus, according to Adeboye is God’s way of telling the world that he is still in control of human affairs, as the ongoing lockdown affected all social classes

He told his church members that God will soon remove the virus, but faults any pastor or prophets who predicted it will be wiped out.

