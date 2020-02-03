Adeboye Leads Protests Against Insecurity, Killings

General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has led members of the church on a protest march against the high level of killings and insecurity nationwide

Adeboye, carrying a placard, led the protest march from the church national headquarters in Ebute Metta in Lagos metropolis after the Sunday Service

From the Ebute Metta headquarters, Adeboye led members of the church across Ebute Metta to Atan cementary in Yaba

From the Atan Cementary, they returned to the church headquarters.

Some of them carried placards with inscriptions including ‘every life matters,’ silencing others rights not right’

The protest march is in compliance with the directive of the Christian association of Nigeria (can) which ordered Christians to engage in three days prayers and fasting ending with a prayer walk.

 

Suicide Bomber Caught In Kaduna Church

